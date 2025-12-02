Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2025 – Cadence Design Systems was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Cadence Design Systems is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/28/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $418.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Cadence Design Systems had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total transaction of $340,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 98,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,368,277.42. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,732. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

