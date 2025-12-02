Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aflac (AFL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aflac (NYSE: AFL):

11/25/2025 – Aflac had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Aflac had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Aflac had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $111.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Aflac had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

11/5/2025 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Aflac was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Aflac had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

10/8/2025 – Aflac had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Aflac was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,110. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,450. This represents a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

