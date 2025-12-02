Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2025 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Waste Management had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/14/2025 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Waste Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/4/2025 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/4/2025 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $238.00.

10/31/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $264.00 to $254.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $235.00 to $231.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $268.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $234.00 to $223.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $252.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $271.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $265.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $271.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Waste Management had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $265.00 to $262.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $243.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

