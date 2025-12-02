Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2025 – Douglas Emmett had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Douglas Emmett had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Douglas Emmett had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Douglas Emmett had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Douglas Emmett had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Douglas Emmett was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/11/2025 – Douglas Emmett had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/7/2025 – Douglas Emmett was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Douglas Emmett was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

11/6/2025 – Douglas Emmett had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Douglas Emmett was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/13/2025 – Douglas Emmett was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Douglas Emmett was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

