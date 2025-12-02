MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $310.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 25.0%

MongoDB stock traded up $82.30 on Tuesday, hitting $411.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,665. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.89. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $419.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,173 shares of company stock valued at $29,484,646. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,981,000 after acquiring an additional 431,382 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,222,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in MongoDB by 61.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,550,000 after acquiring an additional 563,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,597,000 after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.