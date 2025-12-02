MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 107,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,992. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 449,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

