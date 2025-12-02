Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0715 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 2.1% increase from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.0%
VBF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 18,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,021. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
