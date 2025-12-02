Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0715 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 2.1% increase from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.0%

VBF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 18,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,021. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

