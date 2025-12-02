Rural Funds Group Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RFF)

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 143.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.
Rural Funds Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $658.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53.
Rural Funds Group Company Profile
