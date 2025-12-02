Rural Funds Group Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RFF)

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 143.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $658.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53.

Get Rural Funds Group alerts:

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.