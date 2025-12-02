Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 5,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,972. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

