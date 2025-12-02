Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.4690, with a volume of 356849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. Wall Street Zen raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at $756,186.78. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,800. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,050.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Amkor Technology by 416.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.