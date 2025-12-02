Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.20 and last traded at $87.64, with a volume of 123414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research set a $100.00 price objective on Solventum and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Solventum Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Solventum by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,141,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $140,495,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Solventum by 101.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solventum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,847,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,393,000.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

