AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.3050, with a volume of 1457131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on AXT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

AXT Stock Up 3.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $520.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.33.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. AXT had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 27.68%.The firm had revenue of $27.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $30,587.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,738.75. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 33,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $344,220.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,476,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,380.40. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,808. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 405,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 313,618 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in AXT by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 227,333 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 39.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,542 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

