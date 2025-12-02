DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.40. DeFi Technologies shares last traded at $1.4050, with a volume of 1,625,572 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEFT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark lowered their price target on DeFi Technologies from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $2.50 price objective on DeFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $537.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 105.69%. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of DeFi Technologies by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

