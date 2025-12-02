Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.5850, with a volume of 4389452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.88 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Get Ambev alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.