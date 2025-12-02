iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.45 and last traded at C$38.36, with a volume of 30927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.19.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.43.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Canada Select Dividend Index net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian equity securities. The Index is a strategy index focused on dividend income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.