Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 433188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Societe Generale Group Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Societe Generale Group had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Societe Generale Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a yield of 216.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. Societe Generale Group’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

