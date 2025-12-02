Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $404.27 and last traded at $406.4380, with a volume of 120100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $407.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Get Linde alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.42.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.