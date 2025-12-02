Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.81, but opened at $52.00. Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 924,710 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Latest Analysis on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $248,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,306.41. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 370,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,258,450. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,967,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $35,060,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,335,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

