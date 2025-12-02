Citigroup Raises Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 97

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 84 to GBX 97 in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 93 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 84 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 to GBX 98 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 97.83.

Shares of LON LLOY traded up GBX 1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,714,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,065,078. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 52.44 and a 52 week high of GBX 97.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 138,723 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £116,527.32. Also, insider Charlie Nunn bought 217,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £182,694.96. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

