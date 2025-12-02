Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.01. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Self Storage ( NASDAQ:SELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 19.56%.The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Self Storage by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.