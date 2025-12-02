Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELFGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.01. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 19.56%.The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Self Storage by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

