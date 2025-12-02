Southern (SO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Southern (NYSE: SO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – Southern had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/20/2025 – Southern had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2025 – Southern was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2025 – Southern was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Southern was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Southern is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Southern is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Southern is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Southern had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Southern is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Southern had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $102.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.50.

10/16/2025 – Southern is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Southern is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Southern was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – Southern was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/14/2025 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Southern had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Southern is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Southern was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2025 – Southern had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Southern was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.27%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

