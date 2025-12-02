Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,476. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

