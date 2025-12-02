Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,476. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
