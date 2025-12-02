Invmun Incom Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Invmun Incom Stock Performance
NYSE OIA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 74,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,931. Invmun Incom has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.
Invmun Incom Company Profile
