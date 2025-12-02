Invmun Incom Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Invmun Incom Stock Performance

NYSE OIA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 74,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,931. Invmun Incom has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.

Invmun Incom Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

