MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 7,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

