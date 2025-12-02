MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 7,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $6.58.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
