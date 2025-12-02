Mfs Hi Yld Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

Mfs Hi Yld Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CMU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 10,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Mfs Hi Yld has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

About Mfs Hi Yld

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

