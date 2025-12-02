Inv Vk Mun Tr to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VKQ)

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Trading Down 0.3%

Inv Vk Mun Tr stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,972. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

