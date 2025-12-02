Inv Vk Mun Tr to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VKQ)

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
Inv Vk Mun Tr Trading Down 0.3%
Inv Vk Mun Tr stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,972. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.
Inv Vk Mun Tr Company Profile
