Truist Financial Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $205.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $218.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.85. 307,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.54 and its 200 day moving average is $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $231.21.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.