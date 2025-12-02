SLB (NYSE:SLB) Director Sells $197,010.00 in Stock

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,795.22. This represents a 22.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLB Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,215,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Get SLB alerts:

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Institutional Trading of SLB

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SLB by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,374,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,371,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,057,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,697,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SLB by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,898,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 30.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,233,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.