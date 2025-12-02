Insider Buying: Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Insider Buys 953 Shares of Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Louise Evans acquired 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 523 per share, for a total transaction of £4,984.19.

Gooch & Housego stock traded up GBX 55.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 567.81. The stock had a trading volume of 103,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 547.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 558.51. The company has a market capitalization of £154.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.96. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 352 and a 52-week high of GBX 660.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 35.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Gooch & Housego had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gooch & Housego PLC will post 40.9691418 EPS for the current year.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

