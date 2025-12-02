Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.