Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
