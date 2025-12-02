Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 121,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,391. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

