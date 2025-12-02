Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Shares of NAZ stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

