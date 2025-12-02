Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NAZ stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Symbotic Reanimates Market, Long-Term Targets Are Back In Focus
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.