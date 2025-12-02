Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5%

PG opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.63. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $144.09 and a 52 week high of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

