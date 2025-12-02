Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.1430. Approximately 786,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,843,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Specifically, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 110,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $523,093.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,585.25. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 260,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,172,811.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,039.89. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $8.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.