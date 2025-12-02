Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.1430. Approximately 786,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,843,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
Specifically, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 110,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $523,093.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,585.25. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 260,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,172,811.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,039.89. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $8.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
