Critical Contrast: Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) versus Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR)

Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR – Get Free Report) and Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aether and Intellicheck Mobilisa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aether alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aether 1 0 0 0 1.00 Intellicheck Mobilisa 0 1 0 2 3.33

Profitability

This table compares Aether and Intellicheck Mobilisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aether N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck Mobilisa -4.44% -3.09% -2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

42.8% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aether and Intellicheck Mobilisa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aether $1.56 million 46.54 -$1.45 million ($0.12) -50.00 Intellicheck Mobilisa $21.97 million 5.67 -$920,000.00 $0.01 617.00

Intellicheck Mobilisa has higher revenue and earnings than Aether. Aether is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellicheck Mobilisa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellicheck Mobilisa beats Aether on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aether

(Get Free Report)

We are an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, data and tools for both institutional and retail equity traders through our flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (“AI”) tools, with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of our team of evidenced-based trading veterans, we aim to provide our Users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level-up their trading in the markets. Our platform is powered by an advanced data collection system that operates utilizing API calls and web scraping, fetching raw data 24/7 from a wide array of authoritative sources, including industry leaders like Bloomberg, Chicago Board Options Exchange, Consensus, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, End of Day Historical Data and Intercontinental Exchange. This automated process allows us to remain abreast of the latest market trends, trading volumes, and essential financial indicators. Our platform currently provides coverage of U.S. equity and option securities, evaluating the equities and options markets and conducting assessments through our analysts and technology daily. SentimenTrader utilizes technical indicators of market sentiment (meaning our proprietary gauge of the overall attitude of investors towards a particular market or security) as the cornerstone for our analyses and integrates technological advancements and the potential of deep learning techniques to allow Users to create trade ideas, strategies, models, and other market analysis. We intend to target a wider audience than our current User base by broadening the scope and variety of our products, expanding the types of securities our platform covers, and broadening our coverage to include more markets and exchanges. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform’s Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aether and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.