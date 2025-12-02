Contrasting Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 12.16% -14.91% 33.28% Yum China 8.04% 14.13% 8.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Yum China”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.85 billion 2.96 $584.17 million $17.11 24.84 Yum China $11.57 billion 1.51 $911.00 million $2.41 20.11

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza. Yum China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domino’s Pizza, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum China shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $6.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Domino’s Pizza pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yum China pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Yum China has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Yum China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 2 11 12 2 2.52 Yum China 0 1 1 1 3.00

Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus price target of $490.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.39%. Yum China has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Yum China.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Yum China on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pastas, boneless chicken and chicken wings, breads and dips, desserts, and soft drink products, as well as loaded tots and pepperoni stuffed cheesy breads. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

