Westerkirk Capital Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,324 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 136,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $111.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $889.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

