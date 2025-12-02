Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,877 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,595,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $224.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $397.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.31. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

