Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,941. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

