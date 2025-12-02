Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,941. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
