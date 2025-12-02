Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.4%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. 16,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.