Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.4%
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. 16,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
