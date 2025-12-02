Stewart Information Services Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE STC traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.33. 9,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,207. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.30 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

