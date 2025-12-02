Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – December 1st

Cipher Mining, Deere & Company, and Danaher are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that make machinery, equipment and materials or provide services used in manufacturing, construction, transportation and infrastructure—examples include heavy-equipment makers, aerospace and defense firms, railroads and industrial suppliers. For investors they tend to be cyclical and capital?intensive, often outperforming when economic growth and capital spending rise and underperforming during slowdowns or trade/commodity disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Further Reading