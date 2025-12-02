MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $465.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $415.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.44.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB traded up $82.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.80. 3,196,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,630. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $419.50. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -420.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.89.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,055,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,245,572.32. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This trade represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 90,173 shares of company stock valued at $29,484,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 46.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 82.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.