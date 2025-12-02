WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,651 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $254.75 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.26. The company has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.70.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

