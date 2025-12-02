WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,337 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $200.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $572.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

