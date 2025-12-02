Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $656,908,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 227.3% during the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $190.22 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average is $185.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.