Supremex Inc. (SXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 19th

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

Supremex Stock Performance

Supremex stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.81. 36,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.94. The firm has a market cap of C$93.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. Supremex has a 52 week low of C$3.46 and a 52 week high of C$4.64.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Supremex had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.The company had revenue of C$65.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Supremex will post 0.7454874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment.

