Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.7% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $413,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VUG opened at $488.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.58 and its 200-day moving average is $457.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The company has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

