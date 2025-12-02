Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 927,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 92.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,063,000 after acquiring an additional 807,063 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $208.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $214.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.77 and a 200 day moving average of $163.90.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.