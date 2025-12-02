On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Here’s Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) rose 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 and last traded at GBX 216.48. Approximately 22,164,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,253% from the average daily volume of 942,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60.
OTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Shore Capital cut On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 to GBX 230 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.75.
On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 earnings per share for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 earnings per share for the current year.
On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.
Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.
